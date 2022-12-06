SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datameer today announced that it has achieved Select tier partner status from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. As a Select partner, Datameer can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Datameer Achieves Select Tier Partner Status With Snowflake (PRNewswire)

Datameer and Snowflake are continuing to mobilize the world's data by empowering joint customers in their data analytics journey through seamless analytics workflow and a blend of auto and user-generated data documentation.

"As we expand our partnership with Snowflake, we continue to extend our value to data teams by providing a Snowflake-native, no-code analytics solution that leverages the full power of the Snowflake Data Cloud," said George Shahid, CEO of Datameer.

Datameer has truly opened the ad hoc use case for rapid, agile analytic insights that wasn't achievable in other No-Code products," said Tim Nolan, Head of Technology, Skylar, and Datameer client. "I can open up Datameer and get my transformed data out much faster than before; which unlocked ad-hoc use cases for us. I used to only use a transformation tool for supporting a report meant to exist long term - this changed with Datameer."

Datameer is tailor-made for Snowflake customers, offering a user experience optimized for a Snowflake cloud stack. With this partnership, Datameer aims to expand how organizations can use their Snowflake data by eliminating data movement and working with data directly in Snowflake.

"Our customers look to Snowflake to centralize their data, making it easier for data engineers and business users to optimize their data," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Our partnership with Datameer is an example of how Snowflake works to empower all customers to get hands-on with their data without relying on additional team members to write SQL or set up complicated pipelines."

To learn more about why we built Datameer for Snowflake, visit www.datameer.com/features. To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please visit www.snowflake.com/partners .

About Datameer

Datameer offers an all-in-one solution for Data Exploration, Preparation, Visualizing, and Cataloging within Snowflake. Your team's go-to tool for answering data questions and analyzing Snowflake insights. Datameer is trusted globally and adopted by leading enterprises like Citibank, Royal Bank of Canada, British Telecom, Bank of Montreal, Aetna, Optum, Morningstar, and Vivint. For more information, visit www.datameer.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datameer