Forget the Naughty or Nice List - Survey finds 30% of Americans Are on Santa's Injured List

Approximately 24% of holiday-related injuries called for a visit the emergency room or urgent care according to ValuePenguin.com research

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to be jolly, but could Americans be neglecting their personal safety? Among those who celebrate the holiday season, 30% admit to injuring themselves while participating in holiday-related activities, and nearly one in four of those injuries were serious enough to seek medical attention. Cuts from opening or wrapping packages or gifts, slipping and falling outdoors, and cooking-related injuries are the most-cited holiday hazards.

ValuePenguin (PRNewsfoto/ValuePenguin.com) (PRNewswire)

Of the 30% of celebrators who admit to injuring themselves during holiday activities, Gen Zers are the most injury-prone, with 40% unable to claim their holidays were without harm. Americans with young children followed closely behind at 39%.

Holiday hazards and injuries:

13% say they cut themselves while wrapping or opening gifts

11% report hurting themselves from slipping or tripping outdoors

10% cite cooking-related injuries

6% have experienced candle burns

5% report being injured from lifting heavy objects

Injuries are bound to happen, but alcohol may add fuel to the fire with 12% of celebrators reporting they were intoxicated at the time of their injury. 18% of respondents admitted to setting up their Christmas tree while under the influence.

On the topic of trees, Americans may be slowly losing interest in real trees in favor of artificial trees. For the 2022 holiday season, only 20% plan on buying a real tree. This is a slight decline from last year when 21% planned on a live tree, and 24% opted for the real thing in 2020. However, 9% say they plan to have one of each (a 1% jump from last year), and another 9% were undecided at the time of the survey.

Nothing spreads holiday cheer like holiday lights - when used responsibly of course. However, 78% of Americans who've put up holiday lights admit to leaving them on overnight - up from 70% according to ValuePenguin's survey in 2021 .

When considering holiday safety, don't forget about family pets. Almost half of pet owners (47%) report their pets have messed up or destroyed holiday decorations. This number jumps to 53% among parents with young children, and 58% among GenZ pet owners. Lessons are learned over time, as the older generation is the least likely demographic (32%) to have pets wreak havoc on holiday decor.

Home insurance for the holidays

According to NickVinZant, insurance expert at ValuePenguin.com, "The holidays are a time for friends and family to gather, but the season comes with hazards both at home and on the road. Another ValuePenguin survey shows that 59% of Americans admit to driving drowsy , and that December is a particularly dangerous time of year for travelers." He adds, "Take a few minutes to confirm you have the home, renters and auto insurance coverage you need should an injury, illness, theft or mishap occur. No matter how you celebrate the holidays this year, remember to put safety at the top of your to-do list. While it's impossible to anticipate and prevent every single holiday mishap, there is peace of mind when you have done everything you can to protect your loved ones and your finances."

