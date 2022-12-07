Cymulate Integrates with the Trend Micro Vision One XDR Platform

Cymulate's continuous risk validation and exposure management protects and benchmarks customer readiness against cyber threats

NEW YORK, and TEL AVIV, Israel , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the market leader in Threat Exposure Assessment and Cybersecurity Controls Validation, today announced a new technology integration with Trend Micro , a global cybersecurity leader, which reduces risk related to cyber threats. In addition to joining the Trend Micro Vision One ecosystem partner program, the company has completed the technology integration of its cybersecurity risk validation and exposure management solution with the Trend Micro Vision One XDR platform. The collaboration will correlate simulated attacks with ongoing events and alerts, enhancing the security control environment and management against malicious behavior and real and simulated malware.

Today's malicious actors are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their execution of attacks. As a result, organizations must have measures in place to protect their network and ensure they are constantly monitoring their environment for new threats.

Together, the integrated Cymulate and Trend Micro Vision One XDR solution provides comprehensive protection against cyber threats and strengthens an organization's security posture with the following benefits:

Automated and continuous security validation across the entire attack kill-chain

Ongoing simulation that operationalizes the MITRE ATT&CK framework

Creating auto remediation playbooks to new threats and attack vectors

Configuration of Trend Micro's XDR policies to Cymulate's actionable remediation guidance

"Cyberattacks are not showing any signs of slowing down and need a united front from security providers to combat them," said Carolyn Crandall, chief security advocate at Cymulate. "We are delighted to be partnering with Trend Micro so that businesses can better understand any weaknesses in their security posture and optimize their existing security infrastructure to better protect their organizations."

"Security validation is an essential step for organizations to take towards cyber resilience," said Jon Clay, vice president of threat intelligence at Trend Micro. "Integrating our solutions with Cymulate is an exciting milestone for us. This new offering will significantly strengthen the risk assessment capability and provide enhanced seamless protection for mission-critical environments through ongoing simulated attacks deployed alongside events and alerts coming from Trend Micro."

Cymulate's platform is recognized for its ability to continuously test a business's security posture against immediate threats and to validate whether security controls are functioning properly to stop in-network activities tied to execution methods, OS manipulation, data manipulation, lateral movement, data exfiltration, and other actions that inform on how bad the incursion or breach might be. The breadth and depth of this platform have earned it recognition as the gold standard for continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programs, an emerging security program that was coined by Gartner, Inc.

About Cymulate

Cymulate's continuous risk validation and exposure management platform provides security professionals with the ability to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their on-premises and cloud cyber-security posture with visualization end-to-end across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. The platform provides automated, expert and threat intelligence led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for organizations of all cybersecurity maturity levels. It also provides an open framework to create and automate red and purple teaming by generating penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns tailored to their unique environments and security policies.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com .

