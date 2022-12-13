AARP The Magazine is America's Most Read Magazine, According to MRI-Simmons

With 38.7 Million Readers, AARP The Magazine Remains America's Most-Read Magazine For Fifth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey results from MRI-Simmons find that AARP The Magazine (ATM) remains America's most-read magazine, a distinction it has held for five consecutive years. ATM, AARP's flagship publication, continues to serve as a primary source of information and entertainment for people age 50-plus – with a readership of 38.7 million.

"We are delighted to see that once again AARP The Magazine is America's most-read magazine," said Bob Love, VP and Editor in Chief of AARP Publications. "It is a tribute to the talented editors, writers, photographers, and designers who knock it out of the park issue after issue. It is also a tribute to our readers, who take us into their homes and look to us for great, authoritative content."

ATM's readership is at a new-all time high, eclipsing the previous high-water mark of 38.6 million reached in Spring 2018. According to the latest MRI-Simmons data, 91% of readers read their issues at home versus the industry average of 53%.

ATM delivers high quality content via three versions of the magazine, each geared to a different demographic – one for readers age 50 to 59, one for those 60 to 69, and one for those 70-plus. ATM includes iconic cover stars, health and fitness features, inspiring stories from everyday people, financial guidance, consumer information and tips, celebrity interviews, and book and movie reviews. AARP has published its magazine for members since its founding in 1958.

