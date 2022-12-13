Zulily Announces $40,000 "Magic for Moms" Fund to Treat Hardworking Holiday Magic-Makers

The online retailer is giving away a total of $40,000 in store credit to moms, representing the 40+ hours — the equivalent of a full workweek — that millions of moms spend on holiday comparison shopping

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today online retailer Zulily announced a new initiative, "Magic for Moms," which will provide 1,000 moms with $40 each in Zulily credit, encouraging them to treat themselves to a little magic as they finish up the holiday shopping for their families.

PRNewsfoto/Zulily (PRNewswire)

New data from Zulily uncovered that two-thirds of moms (67%) spend at least the equivalent of a full workweek on comparison shopping during the holiday season1, and 89% of moms sacrifice shopping for themselves to prioritize shopping for their families during this time. Shopping is still in full swing — although the majority of moms (58%) started shopping in October or earlier, 75% are still shopping in early December.

"As moms go all out to make holiday magic for their families, Zulily is focused on making magic for moms," said Denise Jaeschke, VP of Integrated Customer Marketing at Zulily. "With inflation impacting families' budgets, finding great deals on gifts is more important than ever — but it's clear moms are paying the price with their time. At Zulily, we bring moms exclusive daily deals on brand names and on trend styles, plus everyday value for all occasions — so they can spend less time on tedious comparison shopping and more time on discovering the items that delight and inspire, for both their families and themselves."

The holidays can be a deeply stressful time of year for moms, with 86% saying they're the primary manager of the holidays for their families2. And, making magic is hard work; the majority of moms (61%) estimate that they spend more than 75 hours total on holiday tasks3 each year, and nearly a third (23%) spend more than 140 total hours.

At Zulily, fun is part of the deal — which is why the company is launching the "Magic for Moms" fund. The initiative is designed to encourage moms to extend a bit of holiday magic to themselves and have fun shopping without breaking the bank. To receive a "Magic for Moms" credit, moms can visit www.zulily.com/lp/magicformoms. The first 1,000 moms to apply will receive $40 in Zulily store credit.

1 Source: Survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Zulily in December 2022 of 1,000 moms, with 666 respondents answering that they spend ≥3 hours per week comparison shopping during the holiday period (defined in survey as October - December, a total of 13 weeks)

2 Source: Survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Zulily in December 2022 of over 1,000 U.S.-based moms between the ages of 25-44 with kids 18 and under.

3 Source: Survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Zulily in December 2022 of 1,000 moms, with 611 respondents answering that they spend ≥6 hours per week on holiday tasks during the holiday period (defined in survey as October - December, a total of 13 weeks)

