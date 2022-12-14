Illumina Ranks Among Top Scores on Dow Jones Sustainability Index and CDP

As of December 9, 2022 Illumina awarded highest score from S&P Dow Jones Indices in Life Sciences Tools & Services Sector

Illumina received leadership score with an A- from CDP

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced its achievement of the highest score out of 72 companies in its industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, also known as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been named to the prestigious list and the third year that it has led with the highest score in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Sector industry. The DJSI represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

On December 13, Illumina received an A- score from CDP, which runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

"We are committed to making ESG performance core to our business," said John Frank, chief public affairs officer at Illumina. "These top scores in our sector reflects Illumina's deep dedication to harnessing the power of genomics to positively impact the world and shape a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

Illumina scored 75 (out of 100) in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, reviewing over 100 criteria. Illumina achieved the highest overall industry score as well as the top industry score in the categories of corporate governance, business ethics, social reporting, environmental reporting, supply chain management, ethical marketing, and labor practice indicators.

CDP defines top status as an A score. This ranking indicates an organization has shown environmental leadership on disclosure, demonstrates best practice in strategy and action, applies frameworks such as that from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and has set science-based targets and climate transition plans. Illumina received a score of an A- on the 2022 CDP Climate Change questionnaire showing a steady increase year over year since their 2019 baseline.

Illumina's ESG program focuses on accelerating access to genomics, supporting its communities, integrating environmental stewardship into its operations, nurturing its people, and operating responsibly.

2022 ESG Highlights

In July, Illumina announced its achievement of being among the first group of companies worldwide to receive approval of its net-zero targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

In September, the company launch ed the NovaSeq X Series, its most sustainable high-throughput sequencer, allowing for ambient-temperature shipping, eliminating the need for dry ice and reducing packaging and waste.

In 2022, Illumina's ESG governance expanded from the full board of directors to also include the Nominating and Governance Committee to assist the board in overseeing the Company's material ESG matters, except as specifically delegated to another board committee.

Illumina's most recent Corporate Social Responsibility report covering environmental, social, and governance themes is available here.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

