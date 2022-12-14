INTERSTATE Proudly Supports Wreaths Across America

Staging 60 Tractor-trailers, Transporting Wreaths, and Collecting Materials in Support our Fallen Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERSTATE, one of the nation's largest independent moving companies, expands its support for Wreaths Across America's annual pilgrimage from Maine to cemeteries across all fifty states by transporting wreaths from Harrington, Maine, to four local cemeteries, including Arlington National Cemetery, hosting the transportation crews at its operations and warehouse facility in Springfield, Va., and facilitating the recycling of wreath packaging materials.

"Now in our eighth year supporting Wreaths Across America's mission, I am humbled once again to put our warehouse, vehicles, logistics, and operations expertise to a greater good in support of Wreath Across America's mission: Remember, Honor, Teach," said Arthur E. (Bud) Morrissette, CEO of INTERSTATE Moving, Relocation, and Logistics. "Honoring those who serve is an integral part of our mission and a small way to give back to those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

"INTERSTATE Van Lines has been a key partner of ours in the Virginia area," said Don Queeney, (retiring) Director of Trucking, Wreaths Across America. "Their added support this year with staging the trucks at their facility is not only helping us from a logistics standpoint, but also aids all the professional drivers and carriers who are volunteering their time and equipment by providing a safe area to park ahead of the entrance to the Cemetery. Their commitment to helping us move the mission is critical to our success, and we are incredibly grateful!"

The annual wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery is a logistical feat requiring nearly 70 tractor-trailers, 257,000 sponsored veterans' wreaths, and more than 35,000 volunteers. This year, due to the cemetery's southern expansion project that will ultimately add 60,000 burial sites across 37 acres, Wreaths Across America must use alternate gates for wreath deliveries that pose limitations to vehicular traffic. Rising to the challenge, INTERSTATE will host close to 60 tractor-trailers at its Springfield, Va., location for delivery in phases to the Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 16, in advance of National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17. In addition to its experienced personnel, INTERSTATE's facility was selected because of its expansive size and relative proximity to the Cemetery.

Each of the approximately 257,000 veterans' wreaths is packed in a cardboard carton, nine to a carton, that preserves and protects the wreaths during transport from Maine. To help manage costs and minimize waste, the carton material is collected and recycled. The carton recycling program requires collecting over 28,000 cartons, breaking them down, and palletizing them for removal from the Cemetery. In 2022, the INTERSTATE facility in Springfield, Va., will collect and cross-dock the materials to be transported to various locations to support this sustainability effort.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,600 locations across the United States and beyond. INTERSTATE is humbled to have been called upon to support staging, recovery, and wreath deliveries to ten locations across West Virginia, the United States Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery, and Arlington National Cemetery.

