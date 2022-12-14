Sales Factory Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Marketing

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Factory has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Marketing category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The Sales Factory, a marketing agency in Greensboro and Raleigh, NC, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Marketing category. (PRNewswire)

The Best in Business list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental, or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Knowing that the impact of COVID-19 would be far-reaching, Sales Factory wanted to understand how the pandemic would influence consumer confidence and purchase decisions. What started as a short-term research project has turned into 95 Home Retail Monitor reports to date, covering data from more than 100,000 respondents and 3,600 individual variables.

"The Home Retail Monitor has helped companies navigate consumer response to national elections, supply chain disruptions, the housing market, inflation, and the threat of a recession," said Ged King, CEO of Sales Factory. "This past year has presented an endless set of challenges to consumers, and we responded by helping clients better understand and prepare for the impact of these events on their businesses."

To positively impact its community, Sales Factory has held more than 20 CreateAthon events—24-hour work sessions that provide nonprofit organizations with marketing help—in which it has donated its services to more than 200 organizations helping to feed the hungry; provide educational assistance to school-aged children; support those with health-related issues such as diabetes or autism; or overcome childhood poverty and violence.

"CreateAthon is Sales Factory's opportunity to donate our time and talents to those who give our communities so much and connect our team to vital community issues," King added. "The company held its first marathon all-nighter in 2002 following the tragedies that transpired on 9-11. We were deeply moved by 9-11 and wanted to be a force for good in our community. The organizations that we support are on the front lines of issues that impact the quality of life of those in our communities, and we are proud to put aside our client work for a 24-hour period to help them."

ABOUT SALES FACTORY

Sales Factory is a data-driven marketing and insights company that partners with brands to help them win at retail. Located in Greensboro and Raleigh, N.C., the company employs a team of 70 problem solvers that love to learn and love to win. Sales Factory's services include research, branding, strategy, creative, content development, digital, and e-commerce. For more information, visit https://www.salesfactory.com/.

ABOUT INC. BEST IN BUSINESS

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive—a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SFW