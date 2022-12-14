WorkRamp Announces New CRO & VP of Engineering to the Executive Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp is excited to welcome the newest members of our executive leadership team: Lori Jiménez, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Dan Simon, VP of Engineering.

WorkRamp's vision is to redefine the corporate learning category with its All-in-One Learning Platform that puts people first and helps teams tie learning to overall business impact. WorkRamp helps companies unlock their true potential growth and attract, develop and retain top talent by offering a people-centric platform that powers engaging learning experiences for employees and customers. These two leadership roles are essential for WorkRamp's mission and its continued success in product innovation, customer relations, and overall business growth.

"I'm thrilled to welcome our latest additions to the executive team," says Ted Blosser, WorkRamp's CEO & Co-Founder. "Lori and Dan hold impressive track records and bring the expertise needed to lead teams that will drive revenue growth and product expansion."

As the Chief Revenue Officer, Lori will oversee the Sales and Customer Success Organizations, leading company growth and customer experience across all audience segments.

"WorkRamp's mission aligns with my passion for building great teams by helping people unlock and bring forward their full capabilities in their work. L&D has never been a more critical element of the company value proposition, and we're poised to provide learning opportunities that are uniquely relevant and impactful for the modern workforce. I'm excited to help equip companies of all sizes with our technology and inspire them with our mission to bring powerful learning experiences to their teams and customers." - Lori Jiménez

As the VP of Engineering, Dan will oversee the Product and Engineering teams and lead product development and innovation across the WorkRamp platform.

"L&D is important to a company's success — from the growth and retention of their employees to the enablement of all internal teams, to the successful education and activation of their customer base. As I got to know the team and product here at WorkRamp, I was impressed with the product's holistic approach to learning across the spectrum of stakeholders and use cases, and just how passionate and connected the team is to this problem and space! I'm very excited to be joining the WorkRamp team and helping solve a problem that is fundamentally critical to how companies grow and scale themselves and their customers." - Dan Simon

About Lori Jiménez

Over her 25-year career, Lori has a track record of scaling high-growth GTM teams at companies including Google, TripActions, Facebook, and Box.

Before joining WorkRamp, Lori led Google Cloud's North America SMB organization. She was responsible for revenue for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workplace for Google's SMB and Mid-Market business. Her responsibilities included Sales, Account Management, Customer Engineering, Partnership Managers, and online revenue for the region.

Lori holds a B.S.C in Economics from Santa Clara University.

About Dan Simon

Over the past 20 years, Dan has worked across several startups and industries, ranging from education and security to social gaming, HR tech, and, most recently, healthcare. He's built security software used by the Office of the President of the United States, social games serving 6.5M+ people daily, and ticketing systems used by some of the world's largest professional sports organizations in the NBA and MLB.

He has experience as a CTO, VP of Engineering, and managing security and compliance across several companies and industries. Dan holds degrees in computer science and applied math from UC Davis.

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the All-in-One Learning Platform that your executives, employees, and customers love. WorkRamp advances learning as a growth engine for your business with a flexible platform that empowers teams to develop top talent, exceed revenue targets, and inspire customers to become advocates. See why top learning teams at Box, Outreach, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to drive business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.workramp.com.

