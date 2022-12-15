ROC TITLE ONCE AGAIN NAMED A BEST OF LAS VEGAS TITLE COMPANY

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title Agency, one of the fastest growing full-service title and escrow companies in western America, has once again been named to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's annual Best of Las Vegas list.

This is the third year ROC Title has been named by popular public vote to the Best of Las Vegas list, the largest, local contest in the U.S.

"We are so proud and honored to be recognized as a top title company in Best of Las Vegas three years in a row," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title President. "We are a tight-knit team powered by a passion to serve our community and deliver top-notch service to our clients."

ROC Title has also been named to Inc. 5000's list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the country multiple times and the company continues to grow in size and volume.

ROC Title is also committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. The ROC Title team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers and is a VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) sponsor.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time, providing excellent customer service, and stands by its "Ready. Open. Close.," promise to create extraordinary, no-hassle experiences on every real estate transaction. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

This is the 41st edition of The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas awards. This year there were over 400 nomination categories with over 9.8 million votes cast.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing competitive costs with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

