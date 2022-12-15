SAYSH EXPANDS NORTH AMERICAN DELIVERY SERVICE TO CANADA

The Allyson Felix-led footwear brand is available for delivery to all Canadian provinces

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saysh, the community-centered footwear brand for and by women, is pleased to announce the expansion of their delivery service to all Canadian provinces, beginning December 15, 2022. With two speed options, customers in Canada can now shop from Saysh's full selection of footwear and lifestyle products to be delivered by the Canada Post.

"I am thrilled to announce that Saysh is now available in Canada, our first international market," said Allyson Felix, Saysh Co-Founder and President. "I believe that women deserve better. That's why at Saysh, we are committed to empowering women by creating high-quality, stylish, and comfortable footwear that is made exclusively for women, by women. We can't wait to hear the feedback from our Canadian customers and look forward to continuing to expand the reach of Saysh around the world."

Saysh, which can be found in select wholesale doors across North America, notes the expansion of its direct-to-consumer online business into Canada as an initial step towards growing the brand's retail presence beyond the US.

"As we look to grow Saysh's footprint, we're excited about our expansion into Canada," said Wes Felix, Co-Founder, and CEO of Saysh. "We often hear from women around the world who identify with our mission and want to support the brand, so meeting even more of our communities' needs is an exciting step for us and a reinforcement of why we are here: because women deserve better."

Saysh is a community-centered footwear brand for and by women. Upon finding that most sneakers on the market are made for men and shrunken to women's sizes, the Saysh team began crafting sneaker designs thoughtfully, piece by piece, for women, which very few brands do. From the design to testing to manufacturing, the brand's core products, which include the Saysh One and the Saysh Two, have been designed specifically for women and are sculpted based on the true proportions and needs of a woman's foot. For more information on Saysh's Maternity Returns Policy and to shop the brand's selection of footwear made for and by women, visit Saysh.com and follow @bysaysh .

About Saysh:

Saysh is a community-centered footwear brand for and by women focused on ethical conscience, aesthetic sensibility, and an athletic mindset. Saysh is co-founded by Allyson Felix, the most decorated Track and field Olympian, and Wes Felix, her brother, and business partner. The brand's debut lifestyle sneaker is the Saysh One. Visit Saysh.com and join us at @bySaysh on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

