CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind F45 Training Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training") (NYSE: FXLV) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of F45 pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's July 16, 2021 initial public offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in F45 Training, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against F45 Training includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) F45 Training could not maintain new franchise growth because it was offering more favorable payment terms to multi-unit franchisees; 2) F45 Training's lackluster pace of growth was also accompanied by a massive and unsustainable increase in F45 Training's accounts receivable and a similar, and equally unsustainable, decrease in its cash and cash equivalents; and 3) these practices were not sustainable at the time of the initial public offering, and when F45 Training could no longer sustain this defective business model, its growth rate and revenue plummeted.

DEADLINE: February 6, 2023

Aggrieved F45 Training investors only have until February 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong