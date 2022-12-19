Lefree Professional Rock Tumbler Machine Proves Massively Popular in U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lefree, a people-centric producer of high-quality, innovative and durable products, launched their massively popular Rock Tumbler Machine on Amazon on November 1, 2022, which rapidly sold out after receiving rave reviews from people who love to discover the hidden beauty of rocks and minerals, and those choosing gifts for their loved ones for the upcoming holiday season.

Lefree Rock Tumbler (PRNewswire)

Lefree's professional rock tumbler kit has everything needed to immediately create polished gemstones as soon as the box is opened, including a rock tumbler machine with a leak-proof 3lb capacity rubber barrel, professionally developed polishing powder, 1lb of rough rocks, one spare belt, four rock tumbler grits and plastic filler pellets, a strainer bag, jewelry fastenings, a screwdriver to open the barrel, as well as an easy-to-follow illustrated manual.

Leo, CEO of Lefree, said, "The release of our new product has created shockwaves among the large community of rock polishing hobbyists in the United States thanks to its slick and innovative design. As a customer-centric brand, we will continue to promote market innovation, bring consumers a more satisfying and seamless shopping journey and the ultimate experience in rock polishing."

Rock polishing hobbyists usually begin with a rough shard of rock and using a rock tumbler machine, tumble it into a smooth and sparkling gem of jewelry quality. Lefree's rock tumbler machine is perfect for this, and highlights of the product include:

Leak-proof rubber bucket: the 3lb leak-proof rubber bucket features a reinforced stainless-steel double-layer top cover design to prevent liquid leakage during polishing that is so secure, it needs the included screwdriver to release the cover.

Less polishing time means better polishing results: in as little as 14 days, rough rocks can be polished into sparkling gems.

Streamlined and simplified operation: the innovative three-step speed control makes the entire tumbling process more precise with a timer that can be set for up to 9 days (automatic shutdown plus memory function means worrying about sudden power failure is a thing of the past.

Lefree was founded in 2010 by a group of scientists who worked to simplify life. Since then, Lefree has been a one-of-a-kind company offering both home products and toys. These products are made of high-quality materials and are based on unique and innovative designs. Due to the rapid growth and popularity of the Lefree brand in the US market, the company will continue to increase research funding and recruit local teams, develop offline sales channels in the United States, further strengthen the promotion of the Lefree brand, and better serve consumers.

For full details, please visit Lefree on Amazon or connect with the Lefree Team on Facebook and Twitter.

About Lefree

Under the slogan, Easy Life, Free Life, our company philosophy at Lefree is and will always be to provide our customers with high quality and innovative products that they know will last a long time. At present, Lefree serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, exporting to France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany, among others. We recognize and believe that customers control our company's success, which is why we adhere to a people-centered approach focused on delivering products made from only the finest materials.

Shirley Air

+86-13510191252

lefreefans@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lefree