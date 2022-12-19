medicube Takes Luxury Skincare to New Heights for Holiday with the Launch of First-Ever Primrose Pink Edition AGE-R Device Trio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- medicube, the disruptive beauty brand bringing Korea's world-famous aesthetician clinical treatments into the comfort of your home, is celebrating the holiday season with an exclusive, limited-edition launch of their full collection of best-selling beauty devices called Primrose Pink Edition AGE-R Device Trio . The collection's soft primrose pink hue with an emphasis on calmness and elegance, is inspired by South Korea's national flower, the Mugunghwa - meaning "eternal blossom that never fades." Age-R beauty devices come in luminous, luxurious tones as part of the medicube identity as the mecca of at-home beauty instruments – upgrade your skincare and your vanity with the limited-edition Primrose Pink Edition AGE-R Device Trio .

medicube (PRNewswire)

medicube is on the path of tremendous growth by taking your favorite beauty treatments and translating them into easy to use, at-home high-tech tools. The South Korean-based brand offers an assortment of top-performing, clinically-backed tools and skincare, with each collection focusing on your individual skincare needs.

Meet medicube's Age-R Devices that will be offered in the luxurious primrose pink hue:

Age-R Derma EMS Shot - A new facial EMS beauty device for skin elasticity care. The Derma EMS Shot is an advanced beauty tool that helps to improve facial contour and features, by minimizing the appearance of lines from the inside out by gently massaging and stimulating sub-dermal muscles using medium-frequency-energy.

Age-R ATS Air Shot - The ATS Air Shot is a needle-free device that helps to accelerate absorption and helps maximize the effects when used along with skincare. The ATS Air Shot obtains non-damaging skin passageways that helps to improve skin conditions, brighten the skin and accelerate absorption.

Age-R Ussera Deep Shot - The Ussera Deep Shot helps to enhance collagen stimulation within your skin. The tool plumps up the skin by stimulating collagen to aid with aging, by using dual energy, it stimulates the skin and the collagen within it.

"medicube is so thrilled to be able to invite the world into a tiny part of South Korea's culture with this primrose pink hue," says Byunghoon Kim, medicube Chief Executive Officer. "We want people worldwide to enjoy their self-care with beautiful beauty devices that are dedicated to your personal skincare concerns. medicube focuses on your skin so you can focus on yourself. Our goal is to bring Korean technology to the world."

The medicube Primrose Pink Edition AGE-R Device Trio is available for sale now on medicube.com for $880. Primrose Pink Edition AGE-R Device Trio will be available from now through Valentine's Day 2023. For more information about medicube's product assortment, formulations and brand values, please visit www.medicube.us and Instagram @medicube_global_official .

About medicube

medicube is the top South Korean beauty brand and an award-winning, industry leader in beauty device products with a trusted, reliable source of skincare knowledge. By working with dermatologists, medicube offers the most effective formulas and ingredients that transform skin for the better. Offering clinically backed products that are dedicated to real results for every skincare concern.

medicube Primrose Pink Edition AGE-R Device Trio (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE medicube