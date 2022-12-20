The Little Gym Parents Turn Franchisees by Signing a Deal to Open a Gym in Maple Grove, MN

Longtime Customers Turn Passion for Brand into New Business Venture with Plans to Open Gym in Minnesota

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has recently signed a new franchise agreement with longtime customers Jenny and Brandon Conard, who brought their daughters to The Little Gym across the world for years and are now set to open a gym in Maple Grove, Minnesota early next year.

After graduating college, Jenny received her degree in Adaptive Physical Education and went on to teach for over eight years. During this time, she and her husband Brandon had two daughters and juggled numerous moves due to Brandon's career. However, no matter where they moved, The Little Gym always remained a consistent place to take their kids for activity, socialization and physical development for six straight years, starting at age three. This was even the case when the family moved overseas to Kuwait for three years and luckily found a location nearby.

"Since we've taken our girls to The Little Gym all of their lives, we've discovered the value of early development at a young age," said Jenny Conard. "What makes The Little Gym such a special place is the three-dimensional learning program that is incorporated into the children's lives. We're thrilled to have witnessed our girl's progression at the gym and it truly is an honor for us to bring a location to the community of Maple Grove."

The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

