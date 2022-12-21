Future Rally House Location with Employment Opportunities Coming to St. Louis

BALLWIN, Mo., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is eager to expand the company's presence around the greater St. Louis area, as this city is home to many diehard sports fans and proud locals. Rally House Central Plaza will arrive in Ballwin, MO, in early 2023, giving customers in this portion of St. Louis another reliable outlet for high-quality apparel and merchandise. This new location will also bring a slew of employment opportunities, including important leadership roles.

St. Louis has several successful pro and college teams, along with iconic local attractions that visitors and residents love. Thankfully, this future Rally House store will carry all sorts of team gear and local apparel, including products from reputable brand names such as Nike, '47, and New Era. Plus, the local economy will receive a boost with the influx of open positions coming with this upcoming storefront.

There's a wide array of upsides to applying for one of the job openings at Rally House Central Plaza, including giving devoted sports fans a chance to put their love of the game into their career. Future Rally House associates can also count on a fun environment surrounded by friendly, helpful team members. Furthermore, Rally House offers many excellent benefits and outstanding discounts to its employees.

The Rally House experience is unique, as the company provides customers with an expansive assortment of products and a fun shopping environment. To ensure the same is for Rally House Central Plaza, this future store hopes to hire various full-time positions, like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, Sr. Team Sales Lead, Team Sales Lead, Receiving and Inventory Specialist, Sales Associate, and Seasonal Sales Associate.

Rally House looks forward to connecting with interested candidates ready to advance their careers with a leading sports and merchandise retailer. Applicants can explore the many open positions at Rally House Central Plaza and apply online today at www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

