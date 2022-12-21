Jeep® Brand Rides the Wave With 2023 Wrangler High Tide and Limited-run 'Jeep Beach' Models

Return of Wrangler High Tide and Limited-run Jeep Beach Models Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Jeep Beach Week in Daytona Beach, Florida

2023 Jeep® Wrangler High Tide, ready for beach life, comes standard with 35-inch tires on beadlock-capable wheels and body-color hardtop with Sunrider Fliptop

2023 Jeep Wrangler High Tide, available for order this month, is priced at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $51,540 (all prices exclude $1,795 destination charge)

Limited run of 500 exclusive Jeep Beach models, based on Wrangler High Tide, feature special Jeep Beach hood decals, swing gate plaque, shifter medallion and embroidered leather seats, priced at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,040

Jeep Beach 2023 event takes place in Daytona Beach, Florida , April 22-30 , 2023

Jeep® brand is once again heading seaside with the Wrangler High Tide and Wrangler Jeep Beach special-edition models, both of which return for the 2023 model year. This year's Jeep Beach model commemorates the 20th anniversary of Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach, Florida, is one of the biggest Jeep vehicle events in America, bringing in more than 200,000 Jeep fans and 20,000 Jeep SUVs in 2022 alone," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. "With the Wrangler High Tide and 20th anniversary Jeep Beach special editions, we get to celebrate our customers' passion for beach-ready vehicles during this weeklong event."

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler High Tide, available for order this month to arrive in time for next April's Jeep Beach week, is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $51,540 (all prices exclude $1,795 destination charge).

Five hundred units of the Wrangler High Tide will be built as exclusive Jeep Beach models, featuring special Jeep Beach decals, swing gate plaque, shifter medallion and embroidered leather seats, as well as standard body-color fenders, priced at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,040.

Ready for surf and sand

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler High Tide, based on the Sport S model and powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and eight-speed automatic transmission, boasts a long list of special-edition equipment:

Xtreme Recon Package

Body-color hardtop

Sunrider Fliptop

LED headlamps and fog lamps

Rock rails

Sand/slush mats

High Tide hood decals

Exclusive run: 500 Wrangler Jeep Beach special editions

To celebrate Jeep Beach 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida, an annual gathering of more than 200,000 Jeep fans set for the week of April 22-30, 2023, the Jeep brand will build 500 High Tide vehicles as exclusive Jeep Beach models, featuring the following special equipment:

Jeep Beach hood decals

Mopar Katzkin leather seats embroidered with Jeep Beach

Body-color fenders

Jeep Beach 20th Anniversary shifter medallion

Jeep Beach swing gate plaque

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach model, available for order this month, is priced at $54,040.

Both the 2023 Jeep Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Beach models will be available in six exterior colors, including Hydro Blue, High Velocity, Black, Bright White, Punk'n and Sting Gray.

Jeep Beach

Jeep Beach, recognized as a premier Jeep exclusive event, is held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida. As one of the largest Jeep vehicle events in the country, Jeep Beach attracts more than 200,000 attendees from all 50 states and 20,000 Jeep vehicles. The event culminates with more than 3,500 Jeep vehicles driving on the beaches for the world-famous Jeep Beach Parade. The mission of Jeep Beach is to raise funds for local and national charities, with more than $2.5 million donated to date.

