Lifespace Communities Names Brian Robbins as COO

DALLAS and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespace Communities is pleased to announce that Brian Robbins joins Lifespace as Chief Operating Officer, effective Dec. 19, 2022. Robbins will have full responsibility for operations strategy, planning, financial management, operations management, and resident and family relations. He will partner closely with the sales and marketing team to ensure operational focus on increasing occupancy in all levels of living.

Following a 13-year US Navy career, Robbins gained nearly 20 years of senior living experience in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility, including human resources director, administrator, executive director, regional operations and COO roles.

"Brian is an incredible and experienced leader with an infectious personality that encourages the pursuit of excellence," said Jesse Jantzen, Lifespace CEO. "He brings passion, energy, and innovative thinking that will help move us closer to creating curated experiences where each person – both residents and team members – thrive."

Robbins will report directly to Jantzen and join Lifespace's Senior Leadership Team.

"The Navy developed me into a leader with a laser focus on strategy alignment and the pursuit of excellence in all I do," said Robbins, who most recently served as vice president and chief operating officer for Dallas-based Buckner Retirement Services. "I'm excited to join an organization that operates with that same strategic focus and pursuit of excellence. By transforming the field of aging, we will create a broad impact across our industry and open new worlds for aging adults."

Robbins earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Fort Hays State University and is a licensed administrator in Texas and Nebraska.

About Lifespace Communities

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in Dallas and West Des Moines, Iowa, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 45 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities owns and operates 17 continuing care retirement communities in seven states, serving more than 5,400 residents and employing more than 4,100 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

