PPSWG Announces CalRecycle's Approval of MED-Project USA Home-Generated Sharps Waste Stewardship Plan

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group (PPSWG) is pleased to announce that on November 15, 2022, the Medication Education & Disposal Project (MED-Project) Revised Home-Generated Sharps Waste Stewardship Plan was fully approved by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), the agency overseeing the implementation of the household medication and sharps take-back programs in the State of California.

PPSWG promotes the wide network of existing disposal options across all 50 states by managing MyOldMeds.com.

Beyond California, PPSWG promotes the wide network of existing disposal options across all 50 states by managing MyOldMeds.com, the nation's most comprehensive website for patients to identify convenient locations for proper disposal of unwanted, unused, or expired medicines from households. MyOldMeds.com features a Locator Tool that can help users to locate more than 22,000 verified locations within the United States that have secure unwanted or expired medicine disposal kiosks, and/or provide free in-home disposal kits upon request.

MED-Project is currently the only operator approved in all jurisdictions in the country mandating producer-funded household medication and sharps disposal programs. Covered Entities required to participate in mandated take-back programs may contact Stan Barrett, VP of Membership at membership@ppswg.org for information regarding how to join PPSWG and participate in these programs.

About PPSWG

The Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group ("PPSWG") is a non-profit membership association with more than 396 Members and 342 affiliated companies that produce a broad spectrum of pharmaceutical products. PPSWG's mission is to provide infrastructure, guidance, and subject matter expertise to support Member compliance and improve awareness of existing pharmaceutical disposal options. To learn more, visit www.ppswg.org and MyOldMeds.com.

About MED-Project USA

MED-Project USA was established by PPSWG to implement and operate community-based pharmaceutical product stewardship programs. MED-Project is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that develops, implements, and operates safe, effective, and compliant programs for the disposal of household medicine and sharps in adherence with state and local legislation. For more information about MED-Project's programs and services, please visit www.med-projectusa.org or call (833) MED-PROJECT.

