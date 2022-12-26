Mike Morse Law Firm Offers Metro Detroiters a Safe Ride Home This New Year's Eve

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury law firm, announced today a new initiative to make Metro Detroit roads safer this New Year's Eve. The personal injury law firm's new campaign offers 1,000 free Uber vouchers to Metro Detroit residents on New Year's Eve.

Mike Morse Law Firm is helping impaired drivers get home safely this New Year's Eve by offering 1000 rideshare vouchers to Metro Detroit residents. (PRNewswire)

The $20.00 (USD) Uber vouchers are available to any Metro Detroit resident and can be redeemed from 5:00 pm EST on December 31st, 2022, to 10:00 am EST on January 1st, 2023. Those who wish to learn more details and participate can visit https://www.855mikewins.com/ridefreenye to claim their voucher before redeeming it on the Uber app.

The law firm has launched an extensive marketing campaign to raise awareness amongst Metro Detroit residents who wish to participate in the program. The initiative will be promoted through radio, social media, and local TV commercials.

"New Year's Eve is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for drivers. We've seen firsthand how devastating drunk driving accidents can be for victims and their families," said attorney and founder Mike Morse. "We're committed to the community we serve, and the Safe Ride Home program is just one of the many ways we're giving back. Hopefully, this program will help people stay safe and celebrate responsibly as they ring in 2023."

About Mike Morse Law Firm



Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for over three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its 35,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield.

