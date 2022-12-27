Freedom Healthcare Staffing Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 List of Largest US Healthcare Staffing Firms

Annual list recognizes healthcare staffing companies that have generated at least $50 million in revenue

DENVER, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities across the nation, has been recognized by the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2022 list of the largest US healthcare staffing firms. The list highlights companies that have generated at least $50 million in revenue during the previous year.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged twice this year by SIA," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. Earlier this year, SIA, the leading global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions named Freedom Healthcare Staffing to its 2022 list of fastest-growing healthcare staffing agencies in the US. "Being recognized by the industry is the appreciation that keeps our team motivated to go the extra mile for our hospital partners and their patients," said Whitman.

Also, this year Freedom Healthcare Staffing was named for the fourth time to the Inc. 5000 annual list of the "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" and as a Denver Business Journal "Fast 50 Company" for the third time.

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 60,000 experienced high-quality nurses and allied health professionals to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98% job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meet staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Freedom's focus on premium patient care allows facilities to feel confident when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com.

