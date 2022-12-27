Kia donated $500,000 to The Petfinder Foundation to help shelter animals find their forever homes

Kia's year-long partnership with The Petfinder Foundation was a component of the creative launch campaign for the all-electric Kia EV6

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced today that 22,422 shelter animals nationwide have been placed in their forever homes thanks to the brand's year-long partnership with The Petfinder Foundation. Launched in February 2022 as part of Kia's Super Bowl ad starring "Robo Dog," Kia's $500,000 donation helped cover adoption costs.

Kia America Helps More Than 22,000 Shelter Animals Find Forever Homes (PRNewswire)

"Kia is dedicated to giving back and helping more than 22,000 shelter animals find new homes is proof that initiatives like this work and improve local communities, in this instance by easing the burden of overcrowding on local animal shelters nationwide," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

In a first for the brand, Kia also developed a series of NFTs based on "Robo Dog", the robot puppy and star of Kia's Super Bowl spot for the all-electric Kia EV6. In addition to making 10,000 NFTs available for free, the brand also released an additional 10,000 generative NFTs. These unique designs were available for purchase with 90-percent of all primary sales proceeds benefiting The Petfinder Foundation to help animals in need find their forever homes. In addition, a 10-percent royalty was written into the smart contract on the blockchain, so whenever a Robo Dog NFT across the series was resold on a participating secondary market, The Petfinder Foundation once again benefitted. Sales of Kia's NFTs amounted to an additional $100,000 donation for The Petfinder Foundation.

"We are so honored to partner with Kia America. Their generous donation helped countless animals find loving and forever homes in 2022," said Toni Morgan, Executive Director, The Petfinder Foundation.

Kia's Accelerate The Good charitable initiative has donated more than $14 million to various causes since 2019. Most recently, Kia announced a minimum donation of $1 million1 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, marking the third act of giving to St. Jude's this year. Previous donations to the organization were announced as part of the 10 millionth Kia vehicle sold in the U.S., and again as part of the groundbreaking announcement for a new assembly plant in the state of Georgia.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia will donate $8.00 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 11, 2022, and December 31, 2022 - with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,000,000 in the aggregate - to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. For more information, please click here.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America