S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX CONTINUED TO DECLINE IN OCTOBER

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for October 2022 show that home price gains declined across the United States. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/index-family/indicators/sp-corelogic-case-shiller/.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 9.2% annual gain in October, down from 10.7% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 8.0%, down from 9.6% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 8.6% year-over-year gain, down from 10.4% in the previous month.

Miami, Tampa, and Charlotte reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in October. Miami led the way with a 21% year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa in second with a 20.5% increase, and Charlotte in third with a 15% increase. All 20 cities reported lower price increases in the year ending October 2022 versus the year ending September 2022.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

Before seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a -0.5% month-over-month decrease in October, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites posted decreases of -0.7% and -0.8%, respectively.

After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a month-over-month decrease of -0.3%, and the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted decreases of -0.5%.

In October, all 20 cities reported declines before and after seasonal adjustments.

ANALYSIS

"October 2022 marked the fourth consecutive month of declining home prices in the U.S.," says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI. "For example, the National Composite Index fell -0.5% for the month, reflecting a -3.0% decline since the market peaked in June 2022. We saw comparable patterns in our 10- and 20-City Composites, both of which stand -4.6% below their June peaks after October declines of -0.7% and -0.8%, respectively. These declines, of course, came after very strong price increases in late 2021 and the first half of 2022. Despite its recent weakness, on a year-over-year basis the National Composite gained 9.2%, which is in the top quintile of historical performance levels.

"Despite considerable regional differences, all 20 cities in our October report reflect these trends of short-term decline and medium-term deceleration. Prices declined in every city in October, with a median change of -0.9%. Year-over-year price gains in all 20 cities were lower in October than they had been in September; the median year-over-year increase across the 20 cities was 8.3%.

"October's best-performing cities were Miami (+21.0% year-over-year) and Tampa (+20.5%), with Charlotte (+15.0%) edging Atlanta (+14.9%) for third place. The Southeast (+17.9%) and South (+17.0%) were the strongest regions by far, with gains more than double those of the Northeast, Midwest, and West. The two weakest performers were San Francisco (up only +0.6% year-over-year) and Seattle (+4.5%). San Francisco and Seattle peaked in May 2022, and both have declined by more than -10% since then.

"As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates higher, mortgage financing continues to be a headwind for home prices. Given the continuing prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, prices may well continue to weaken."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak

(%) Level From

Trough (%) From

Peak (%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4 % 298.99 123.1 % 62.0 % 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1 % 303.86 126.6 % 47.1 % 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3 % 315.13 115.2 % 39.3 %

Table 2 below summarizes the results for September 2022. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



October 2022 October/September September/August 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 229.80 -0.8 % -0.8 % 14.9 % Boston 303.39 -1.0 % -1.6 % 7.6 % Charlotte 255.27 -0.9 % -1.1 % 15.0 % Chicago 185.79 -0.5 % -0.6 % 8.9 % Cleveland 172.74 -1.0 % -0.7 % 8.7 % Dallas 290.71 -1.3 % -2.1 % 13.5 % Denver 310.04 -1.1 % -2.0 % 7.9 % Detroit 169.10 -0.9 % -1.2 % 7.0 % Las Vegas 283.78 -1.8 % -2.4 % 9.4 % Los Angeles 395.33 -0.6 % -1.8 % 6.6 % Miami 400.72 -1.0 % -1.0 % 21.0 % Minneapolis 230.18 -0.7 % -0.9 % 5.9 % New York 272.24 -0.2 % -0.7 % 9.3 % Phoenix 323.15 -1.6 % -2.2 % 9.6 % Portland 324.48 -0.9 % -1.3 % 5.4 % San Diego 391.34 -0.7 % -2.1 % 7.5 % San Francisco 342.57 -1.7 % -2.9 % 0.6 % Seattle 363.65 -1.0 % -2.9 % 4.5 % Tampa 374.42 -0.8 % -0.9 % 20.5 % Washington 299.27 -0.5 % -0.9 % 6.0 % Composite-10 315.13 -0.7 % -1.4 % 8.0 % Composite-20 303.86 -0.8 % -1.5 % 8.6 % U.S. National 298.99 -0.5 % -1.0 % 9.2 %

Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through October 2022





Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.





October/September Change (%) September/August Change (%)



Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA



Atlanta -0.8 % -0.7 % -0.8 % -0.5 %



Boston -1.0 % -0.4 % -1.6 % -1.5 %



Charlotte -0.9 % -0.8 % -1.1 % -1.1 %



Chicago -0.5 % -0.1 % -0.6 % -0.4 %



Cleveland -1.0 % -0.5 % -0.7 % -0.5 %



Dallas -1.3 % -0.9 % -2.1 % -1.7 %



Denver -1.1 % -0.6 % -2.0 % -1.4 %



Detroit -0.9 % -0.3 % -1.2 % -0.7 %



Las Vegas -1.8 % -1.3 % -2.4 % -2.1 %



Los Angeles -0.6 % -0.6 % -1.8 % -1.7 %



Miami -1.0 % -0.9 % -1.0 % -0.9 %



Minneapolis -0.7 % -0.4 % -0.9 % -0.6 %



New York -0.2 % -0.4 % -0.7 % -0.9 %



Phoenix -1.6 % -1.2 % -2.2 % -2.1 %



Portland -0.9 % -0.2 % -1.3 % -0.9 %



San Diego -0.7 % -0.3 % -2.1 % -1.7 %



San Francisco -1.7 % -0.9 % -2.9 % -2.3 %



Seattle -1.0 % -0.1 % -2.9 % -2.0 %



Tampa -0.8 % -0.8 % -0.9 % -0.9 %



Washington -0.5 % -0.3 % -0.9 % -0.3 %



Composite-10 -0.7 % -0.5 % -1.4 % -1.3 %



Composite-20 -0.8 % -0.5 % -1.5 % -1.3 %



U.S. National -0.5 % -0.3 % -1.0 % -0.9 %



Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through October 2022























ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

