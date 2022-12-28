RCI Announces Grand Opening of Jaguars Club in San Antonio, TX

HOUSTON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced the grand opening, starting at 9 PM tonight and lasting to 5 AM, of the new "after hours" Jaguars Club in San Antonio, TX.

The 10,000 square-foot BYOB adult nightclub, formerly the site of a Rick's Cabaret, has been extensively remodeled with new state of the art sound, lighting, video systems, main floor, and cabana seating.

"Our goal is to become the best after hours club in San Antonio," said Regional Manager Wayne Fenlon. "We offer you the experience of a lifetime. Enjoy beautiful views of entertainers on our three stages. Come in, sit down, kick back, and have fun at the non-stop party. We pride ourselves on our first class entertainment, professional staff, and impeccable service. Everyone 18 and older is welcome. Bring your friends, favorite beverage, and a valid ID."

The club, the latest location in the now nine-unit Jaguars Club brand in Texas, is located at 5418 Brewster Street, minutes from the San Antonio International Airport, The Forum Shopping Center, and the historic River Walk in downtown San Antonio. Phone: (210) 657-2800.

Find the new Jaguars Club at:

Web: https://www.jaguarssa.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jagssanantonio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaguars_sa

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaguarsClubSA

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

