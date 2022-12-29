EnergyLink Commits to Advancing Electrification Movement, Set to Install EV Charging Stations in 2023

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its experience in engineering, procuring, and constructing utility scale solar, energy storage, geothermal, and other related solutions, EnergyLink will be making its first foray into installing EV charging stations in 2023. Through partnerships with MidwayUSA, Shelter Insurance, Colorado State University, and municipalities such as the cities of Paragould, Arkansas and Aurora, Colorado, EnergyLink has seen an increased desire from corporations and local governments alike to move towards electrification. With this in mind, installing electric vehicle charging stations will be the company's next venture.

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits. Unlike most competitors who focus on one niche, like just performing auditing or doing EPC work, the EnergyLink team goes a step further and handles funds sourcing and financial analysis to ensure your project is as economically viable as possible. (PRNewsfoto/EnergyLink) (PRNewswire)

Since its founding in 2010, EnergyLink has evolved into a vertically integrated, NAESCO-accredited organization with capabilities to design, build, and fund turnkey renewable and efficiency solutions nationwide. With experience installing commercial and utility-sided solar arrays sized 2.5 megawatts and up, along with tailored energy assets such as iron flow batteries, geothermal heat pumps, solar carports, and more, the company has helped spur the electrification movement nationwide.

An increasing demand for electric vehicle charging stations across the country, driven by the Inflation Reduction Act, has prompted a shift in EnergyLink's strategy moving into 2023.

Learn more about EnergyLink's EV offerings >

"Commercial solar, energy storage, and demand management will always be at the forefront of what we do," remarked EnergyLink CEO, Chris Ihler. "However, we know EV is a big part of the present and the future. EnergyLink will follow suit with the market. Over the course of 2022, we built a pipeline of projects set for construction in 2023. This is a big step forward, and I'm so excited to see EnergyLink making a greater contribution to electrifying America!"

For more information on EnergyLink's capability to design, build and fund EV charging stations, visit goenergylink.com or speak with a representative directly at (866) 218-0380.

About EnergyLink

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits.

Media Contact:

Matthew Frappier

mfrappier@goenergylink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EnergyLink