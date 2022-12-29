InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Tool for Gold Teeth (FJK-227)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dental assistant and I wanted to create a hygienic tool for polishing and shining gold teeth," said an inventor, from Aventura, Fla., "so I invented JUST FOR SMILES. My disposable and compact design helps to reduce bacteria growth and it offers an enhanced appearance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to polish and shine gold teeth to the desired luster. In doing so, it would enhance the appearance of permanent gold teeth. It also increases oral hygiene and sanitation and it helps to preserve the investment in gold teeth. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with permanent gold teeth. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp