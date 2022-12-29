InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Package Delivery System for Households (FMB-173)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a secure way to receive packages at home without the fear of theft or weather damage," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the POP SAFE. My design ensures that delivered items are safe and protected."

The patent-pending invention provides a secure lock box for safe and secure delivery of packages. In doing so, it helps to prevent theft of packages. It also protects against weather-related damage. As a result, it provides added protection, security and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

