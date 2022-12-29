InventHelp Inventor Develops TV & Sound Bar Mount for Sleeper Berths (FMB-169)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I needed a more stable mounting bracket to securely hold both a TV and audio bar within my sleeper berth," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the TV AND SOUND BAR MOUNT. My design would provide added convenience, relaxation and entertainment during rest time between driving shifts."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a mounting bracket for securely installing a flat-screen television and sound bar within the sleeper berth of a tractor-trailer truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to drill unsightly holes. It also enhances safety, convenience and entertainment. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for tractor/trailer owner-operators, truck drivers, trucking companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp