SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. - TTCF

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TTCF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tattooed Chef and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 12, 2022, Tattooed Chef announced that it would restate its quarterly and annual financial statements for 2021 and for its first and second quarterly financial periods of 2022, stating that these financial statements should no longer be relied upon. Tattooed Chef said that it was notified earlier tin October by its former independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA LLP, that "the company incorrectly recorded expenses related to a multi-vendor mailer program with a large customer as operating expenses rather than reduction of revenue, and expenses for advertising placement by a marketing services firm on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract rather than when the services were actually rendered."

