CORIUM TO PRESENT AT 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corium LLC (Corium) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Perry J. Sternberg, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific.

ABOUT CORIUM



Corium is a leading commercial-stage neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of differentiated therapies that provide clinicians with meaningful new treatment options for patients, their families, and their caregivers.

Corium is commercializing two FDA-approved products in the U.S., AZSTARYS® and ADLARITY®. For further information, please visit http://www.corium.com.

Contact:

Heather Gartman

Gartmanpr@gmail.com

202-413-4226

