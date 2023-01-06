International Captive Exchange, A Health In Tech Company, Becomes Managing General Underwriter (MGU) for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

STUART, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Captive Exchange, LLC (ICE), a Health In Tech, Inc. company, an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology, has entered into an agreement to serve as the Managing General Underwriting for a program providing employer stop-loss insurance. Under the agreement, ICE will solicit, underwrite, bind, and issue such policies on behalf of Liberty Mutual Insurance company.

"Ongoing medical inflation makes medical stop loss an insurance imperative for self-funded employers," said Sophia Aponte, Vice President, Healthcare. "We bring a level of expertise and capabilities to the stop loss market made possible by our scale and financial strength as a Fortune 100 company, and welcome ICE as an MGU."

"ICE has been working with the Liberty Mutual company for over a year now, and the performance, growth, and our overall partnership have been excellent," said Tim Johnson, Founder & CEO, Health in Tech. "We look forward to our continued growth and collaboration through 2023."

ICE utilizes Do It Yourself Benefits System (eDIYBS). With advanced AI technology, eDIYBS underwrites and produces proposals within minutes, which reduces the standard industry timeline drastically from often taking several days and sometimes even weeks.

ICE is currently credentialing brokers to use the eDIYBS platform to quote their groups and run their own programs, granting credentials to as many as 30 brokers per day.

Health in Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at https://healthintech.com/.

