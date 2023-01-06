Sym-Tech Dealer Services Completes Acquisition of SSQ Dealer Services' Distribution Business from Beneva

QUEBEC CITY and TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sym-Tech Dealer Services (Sym-Tech), a subsidiary of Amynta Group, has completed the previously announced acquisition of SSQ Dealer Services from Beneva Group (Beneva).

"We are excited to close the acquisition of SSQ Dealer Services, which expands Sym-Tech in the Quebec market and presents attractive growth opportunities. SSQ Dealer Services has built a strong market presence over the last 20 years by consistently delivering performance to their dealers," said Derek Sloan, President of Sym-Tech Dealer Services.

SSQ Dealer Services provides automotive protection products and services to an extensive network of dealers throughout Quebec. Francis Vallée, Regional Vice President, will continue to lead the team that has been serving dealers for over two decades. Beneva will remain the credit and replacement insurer for SSQ Dealer Services, which will be rebranded to Sym-Tech Dealer Services.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

About Sym-Tech Dealer Services

Sym-Tech Dealer Services is a Canadian leader in financing and insurance services for the automotive industry, offering business solutions and a full range of products and training to dealers, groups and original equipment manufacturers. For over 50 years, Sym-Tech has offered a turnkey approach with a customer-centric sales process to deliver dealer and OEM partners with performance-based solutions. Sym-Tech is a subsidiary of Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of a full range of warranty protection and property and casualty products and services. For more information, visit sym-tech.ca.

