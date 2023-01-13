Filecoin Foundation to Host the Filecoin Sanctuary, a Multi-Day Event Held During The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023

As world leaders convene on the state of the world and its priorities, Filecoin Foundation is bringing together the world's brightest minds across business and government

WHO: Filecoin Foundation , which facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds research and development projects for decentralized web technologies, and supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem and community, today announced the Filecoin Sanctuary in Davos, hosted by Filecoin Foundation and brought to you by CNBC International.

WHAT: Located across from the gates to the Congress Centre, the location of World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, the Filecoin Sanctuary will be open for networking and insightful programming from world-class speakers from January 17-19.

At the Filecoin Sanctuary, programming will explore topics including: digital transformation and how decentralized storage can power a more resilient and secure web; sustainability and how open data can enhance public trust in sustainability initiatives; and distributed infrastructure and how a distributed web can foster growth on many frontiers – from the metaverse to outer space.

Notable speakers include:

Marta Belcher , President and Chair, Filecoin Foundation

Suzanne DiBianca , Chief Impact Officer & EVP of Corporate Relations, Salesforce

Björn Wagner, CEO, Parity Technologies

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General, Digital Cooperation Organization

Guy Diedrich , Global Innovation Officer, Cisco

For more information, please visit https://events.fil.org/davos/.

WHEN: January 17-19, 2023

WHERE: Scalettastrasse 1, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

About Filecoin Foundation

Filecoin Foundation (FF) facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds research and development projects for decentralized web technologies, and supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem and community. Its mission is to preserve humanity's most important information.

