Berry Aviation awarded contract to deliver ISR support for Marine Corps Special Operator training

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Berry Aviation, Inc.) Berry Aviation, Inc. has been awarded a contract to provide Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (A-ISR) in support of Marine Corps Special Operations Command (MARSOC) air-to-ground integration training. Berry Aviation's specially modified Cessna 206 will provide turnkey services that includes the platform, combat-experienced aircrew, and a remote portable Ground Control Station (GCS). The A-ISR system will be utilized to support realistic, scenario-based training for Special Operations teams to achieve critical skill proficiencies prior to worldwide deployments. "The aircraft is mod-payload compliant, and purpose built to serve both as a crewed platform as well as a surrogate UAS that operates within the National Airspace confines," said Stan Green, MARSOC combat veteran and Director of Special Operations Support for Berry Aviation.

“Berry Aviation's C-206 ISR/SIGINT platform is ideal for use with SOF and convention teams that utilize local ranges for air-to-ground integration work, perimeter security and intelligence gathering training.” (PRNewswire)

The new contract award is the first for Berry Aviation's ISR division, which operates from San Marcos, Texas. Berry Aviation is proud to serve the needs of MARSOC and other component commands of USSOCOM. "Berry Aviation has successfully leveraged a specialized and global air mobility operation and added ISR training and support to their offering. They have an impeccable reputation for safety and mission results for their customers. Their combat-experienced operators and cadre are the best of breed and will be a value add for MARSOC and others in need of ISR services," said Gary Ambrose, Managing Director at Acorn Growth Companies.

Berry Aviation is also fielding a King Air 350 ISR aircraft specially modified with proprietary sensor integrations to include enhanced full-motion video and signals intelligence capabilities, which will be ready for contract opportunities in the Fall of 2023. For information regarding the Cessna 206 and King Air 350 ISR platforms, please contact Berry Aviation.

Berry Aviation, Inc., a member of Acorn Growth Companies, is headquartered in San Marcos, TX. With nearly 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, Berry Aviation operates a broad portfolio of specialized aviation solutions that includes Government Services, On-Demand Cargo, Unmanned Aerial Systems, ISR, and Passenger Operations, Part 135 Aerial Delivery, Part 135 Fixed Wing Night Vision Flight, and Part 135 Air Ambulance, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC. The company is a certified as an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and is medically accredited by NAAMTA and CAMTS.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com.

