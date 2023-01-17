CRG Global Inc. Announces Purchase of Key Predictive Intelligence Asset

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRG Global Inc. recently purchased the HUUNU® predictive intelligence asset from Cipher, a leading player in prediction market research. This acquisition serves to bring together complementary capabilities, pairing HUUNU's behavior-based predictive intelligence platform with CRG's traditional survey-based platform. This unique combination enables a larger range and stronger quality of insights for brand and agency partners. As part of the agreement, CRG acquires the HUUNU team, operations, and technology, expanding its global reach.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone for CRG as we diversify our offerings and plan for growth," said Paul Cunningham, President of CRG Global. "The prediction market research space continues to expand year-over-year and we hear consistent feedback from clients indicating a need for this work. We were very impressed by HUUNU's differentiated behavior-based methodology for prediction market research and are excited to pair this with our existing suite of traditional quantitative and qualitative capabilities. We believe this combination will deliver unique value to our clients in 2023 and beyond."

"On behalf of myself and the entire HUUNU Predictive Intelligence team, we are thrilled to be joining CRG as a new business unit, CRG Predictive Intelligence (CRG PI)," said Brad Marsh, formerly CEO of Cipher and now President of CRG PI. "We looked across the insights and intelligence industries for a perfect fit for our next stage of growth and found one with CRG Global. With CRG's market-leading suite of qualitative and quantitative insights capabilities, there are unlimited areas where we can apply predictive intelligence and foresight for CRG customers. Our predictive intelligence technology and analytics will continue to be powered by the HUUNU platform, with HUUNU Insights & Futures as the core offerings within CRG PI. We look forward to sharing our new combined capabilities in 2023 and are very excited about our future as part of CRG Global."

