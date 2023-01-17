The Joint Chiropractic Boasts Top Tier FUND Score for Franchise Financing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network announces its latest FRANdata FUND score of 910 out of 950. Such a high score suggests franchising with The Joint is a lower default risk for lenders and gives franchisees seeking financing access to better credit terms. According to FRANdata, the average FUND score is 593.

Similar to a FICO score on consumers, a FUND Score on franchise systems is used by banks to help determine their willingness to make loans to a particular brand and, if so, to help banks structure and set financial terms of the loan. A total of 12 credit risk factors are evaluated for each brand. The resulting score informs a lender of the likelihood that borrowers in a specific franchise system will meet the loan agreement terms.

FUND Scores have been applied to hundreds of franchise systems. Both quantitative and qualitative factors are consistently used, providing a proper perspective of what good and poor franchise performance look like from a lender's perspective.

"I'm very proud to see the continuation of such a high FUND score for The Joint Chiropractic. FRANdata's independent review of our company validates and echoes why so many entrepreneurs are choosing to invest in our brand," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 800 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2022 and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

