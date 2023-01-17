MARAEY Signs Agreement with Marriott International to Build Three Distinct Hotels in Maricá, on Rio de Janeiro's Sun Coast

The brands include the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which will have its first resort in South America ; JW Marriott, which is expected to be one of the brand's first all-inclusive hotel in the world; as well as the Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection, the first hotel with the festival's brand.

The three hotels are expected to have more than 1,100 of the highest-standard rooms and estimated MARAEY investment of approximately US$ 360 million . The project is expected to generate 16,000 jobs during the building phase and attract over 300,000 direct tourists annually.

RIO DE JANEIRO and PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MARAEY, Brazil's principal sustainable tourist-residential enterprise, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Marriott International, Inc., to build three distinct hotels in Maricá, Rio de Janeiro. The projects are strategically located to create an international tourist destination focused on sustainability and innovation, as well as high-end service and experiences.

Situated just 45 km from Rio de Janeiro, the three-hotel complex is anticipated to mark the introduction of the exclusive Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand to Brazil and South America. In addition, the planned JW Marriott is expected to be one of the brand's first all-inclusive hotels in the world. The innovative Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection, is slated to be the first thematic hotel bearing the name of the popular festival that attracts thousands of fans.

Marriott International's Chief Development Officer for the Caribbean and Latin America region, Laurent de Kousemaeker, noted, "We are excited to announce the agreement with Iniciativas e Desenvolvimento Imobiliario Brasil for three hotels within their vast Master Project in Maricá, which will undoubtably transform the eastern part of Rio in the coming years. In addition to the quality of the projects and ideal beachfront locations, we were impressed by the developer's passion and commitment to raise awareness around environmental sustainability, sociocultural issues, and education, which aligns with our values."

With MARAEY's estimated investment of approximately US$360 million, the properties are expected to feature more than 1,100 rooms, generate more than 16,000 direct and indirect jobs during the building phase, and create over 3,500 positions once operational. An Economic Impact Study, developed by Abacus Group, indicated the hotels will catalyze economic and tourism expansion in Rio de Janeiro state and Brazil, with a projected 300,000 direct and 150,000 indirect visitors per year.

According to Emilio Izquierdo, Chief Executive Officer of MARAEY, "This agreement reinforces our commitment to create a tourist center of excellence just a short distance from Rio de Janeiro, in Maricá. Each hotel has complementary visions and the highest quality infrastructure, an exclusive leisure experience, comfort, and well-being by the sea and the lagoon, surrounded by the exuberant nature of the region. Also, in association with these Marriott hotels, we anticipate developing 244 exclusive branded residences (villas, duplexes, and apartments). Their unique architecture, quality construction, and services will undoubtedly become South America's most exclusive first and second-home residential development."

A haven for guests to focus on their holistic well-being, the JW Marriott is anticipated to feature 120 guest rooms, some offering more than 2,500 square feet with large patios and swim-up pools, as well as 164 branded residences measuring up to 6,000 square feet. Showcasing all-inclusive, thoughtful programming, the hotel will be situated at the edge of Marica´s lagoon and hills and is expected to showcase a variety of entertainment spaces including restaurants, gyms, shops, pool areas, a spa, and a sports club.

Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection – part of Autograph Collection Hotels, a collection of diverse and dynamic independent properties championing individuality, offering immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint for guests – will bring the experience of the one of the biggest music and entertainment festivals in the world to life. The complex is anticipated to have 912 rooms in a beachfront, nearly one-kilometer structure, and a variety of distinct entertainment that have been carefully crafted for remarkable memories. Among the anticipated attractions are open-air shows by renowned artists, indoor and outdoor recreational sporting activities, wellness areas, and a convention center.

Roberto Medina, President and Creator of Rock in Rio, is thrilled to provide a structure worthy of the City of Rock. "Rock in Rio goes beyond music, it is a true park of experiences, and having a brand themed hotel has always been a dream of mine. Through Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection, we will provide all the expertise and care that we have with the festival to this new venture. We will be even closer to our fans, creating unique connections any day of the year in a place that will be magical. I'm sure that everyone who visits the property will take away memories for a lifetime, just as the festival does."

Leading the project to bring the three hotels and branded residences to life is the Abacus Group, an international architecture and urbanism consultancy firm. "It has been an exciting experience to develop this unique tourist and residential proposal for MARAEY, always focused on the highest parameters of sustainability, innovation, construction and quality, including an impressive range of experiences for future guests and residents," said Daniel Miguel, CEO of Abacus Property Development.

Construction of the properties is expected to begin in the second half of 2023. For more information, please visit www.maraey.com

About MARAEY

The most innovative and sustainable tourist-residential project in Brazil, the IDB Brazil-conceived MARAEY is being developed in the Sun Coast, Maricá, and has as fundamental assets the protection of the environment and investments in academic research, with the participation of some of the main institutions in the country, appreciation of the local community, in addition to economic development.

The project will create the second-largest RPPN in Rio de Janeiro state's restinga forest (the fifth in Brazil) within the development's 840 hectares, whose building land occupancy is only 6.6%. MARAEY is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and has already received globally-recognized awards - such as the 2021 U.S. Green Building Council for Latin America and the Americas Property Awards 2022 for mixed used development for Brazil - the BIOSPHERE seal, in addition to the Sustainable SITES Initiative GOLD, and Geo Foundation for Sustainable Golf pre-certifications.

Based on Sustainable Development principles – ESG, private investment expected to be approximately US$ 2.1 billion, with US$ 1.3 billion in tax collection and generating over 56,000 jobs in the first 14 years (building and consolidated sales). The annual operation's collection is expected to be over US$ 191 million and generate 36,000 jobs once MARAEY is fully operational.

Together with Marriott and Rock in Rio, world-leading brands such as BMW, SegurPro, Mapfre, and Siemens keep up with MARAEY's development, as does the family of the beloved Brazilian tennis player Maria Esther Bueno. In addition to the tourist and residential projects, with over 8,000 high-standard new homes, the complex will also have a hospitality and high-gastronomy university, hospital, international school, a shopping center, an 18-hole golf course, and an international equestrian center.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection® Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 270 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 45 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Rock in Rio

Rock in Rio was created to give voice to a generation and promote unique and innovative experiences. In 1985, the event was responsible for putting Brazil on the route of international concerts. Breaking audience records in each edition and generating positive impacts in the countries where it takes place, it has established itself as the largest music and entertainment festival in the world. Aware of the brand's disseminating power, today Rock in Rio is guided by being an event with the purpose of building a better world for happier, more confident, and empathetic people in a healthier planet.

The globalization of the brand began in Portugal, Lisbon, in 2004, where the event still takes place today, followed by Spain (Madrid) and the United States (LasVegas). At Rock in Rio, the numbers keep growing. Over 10.5 million visitors have already passed through Cities of Rock in these 22 editions. In 38 years, the festival has conquered the world and become a veritable park of experiences, but far beyond that, it has grown and expanded its activities, always looking towards the future.

By adopting and encouraging practices that support the collective, Rock in Rio values the construction of a better world and joins companies that have the same vision and guideline. In 2013, it was recognized for its achievements when it received the ISO 20121 – Sustainable Events certification. Since the first edition, it has generated 237,000 direct and indirect jobs and, together with its partners, has invested more than BRL 110 million in different projects, covering topics such as sustainability, education, music, forests, among others.

