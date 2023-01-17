Travis Pastrana Aims for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Toyota

Motorsports Legend Looks to Fulfill Lifelong Dream By Making First Start in the Great American Race

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 23XI Racing announced today that the team will field a third car for the Daytona 500 with racing legend Travis Pastrana set to drive the No. 67 Black Rifle Coffee Company Toyota Camry TRD. The race will be Pastrana's inaugural entry in the NASCAR Cup Series and his third time in a stock car at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 10th in the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener. Eric Phillips will serve as crew chief for the No. 67 team.

With a career in motorsports spanning almost 25 years, Pastrana has competed in a myriad of racing series, ranging from supercross to motocross to rally racing, in addition to starts in NASCAR. Along with experience in the K&N Pro Series, Pastrana has 42 starts in the Xfinity Series and five starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he most recently competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the fall of 2020. During his impressive career, the action sports star has won seven championships across supercross, motocross and rally racing, and has amassed 11 gold medals in moto and rally car events at the X Games.

Following years of competition in rally racing, Pastrana recently created the Nitro RallyCross series in 2018. Now in its fourth season, Pastrana is the series' reigning champion.

"I'm thrilled at the chance to race in the Daytona 500," said Travis Pastrana. "It's the one event every year that all my friends and family come together to watch at our buddy Dale's house and it's an event I've wanted to race my entire life. My first supercross win came at Daytona when I was 16 years old, and I qualified third at Daytona for the Xfinity series in 2013. That race didn't end up well, but I was able to finish 10th despite the fact I crossed the finish line backward through the infield grass at 180 mph. Trying to earn one of the very few remaining spots in qualifying for the biggest race I've ever had the opportunity to compete in will not be an easy task, but I'm confident the 23XI team will give me a car that belongs in the show and truly believe I have the skills to get it there. It was very important for me to put my best foot forward and I'm happy to undertake this endeavor with the 23XI Toyota team. They are always competitive at superspeedways, so I know we will be strong when we get to Daytona. All my friends, family and long-lost relatives plan to be there and I'm looking forward to sharing the moment with all my fans and my partners at Black Rifle Coffee Company, too."

Black Rifle Coffee Company, a veteran-founded premium coffee company with a mission to better the lives of veterans, active-duty military and first responders, has a long-standing relationship with Pastrana, supporting his journey throughout racing and driving escapades. Most recently, the two partnered on an action-packed video to honor American military veterans on Veteran's Day, shredding the streets of small-town Boerne, Texas in a knock-down, drag-out car chase behind the wheel of two heavily-modified Hoonigan vehicles.

"Travis is part of the fabric that is Black Rifle Coffee Company and truly a member of our family," said Luke Peelgrane, senior vice president, Marketing and Media, Black Rifle Coffee Company. "When he came to us and shared his desire and interest in fulfilling one of his lifelong bucket list items – competing in the Great American Race – we didn't hesitate to come alongside him for the ride."

"We're excited to welcome Travis to the team as he competes for a spot in the Daytona 500," said Steve Lauletta, 23XI Racing president. "He is one of the most well-known and well-decorated action sports athletes of all time, and we're looking forward to helping him in his quest to race in the Daytona 500. Attracting a driver of Travis' stature speaks volumes to the success 23XI Racing has had in our first two seasons and points to the positive direction in which we are headed. Aside from the opportunity to introduce Travis' dedicated fanbase to 23XI and NASCAR, this race also provides a chance for more of our team members to expand their responsibilities as we continue to grow and strengthen the team."

