DOCUMENTARY FILM TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS AVAILABLE ON ALL MAJOR STREAMING PLATFORMS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3

-Film Features The GRAMMY(R) Nominated Song "Stompin' Ground" From Musician Aaron Neville And The Dirty Dozen Brass Band-

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS , which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions with local artists, will be released digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon and more beginning on February 3rd, just ahead of the 65th GRAMMY Awards, it was announced today by Director/ Producer Martin Shore. The film and soundtrack feature the GRAMMY nominated song "Stompin' Ground," a collaboration between Aaron Neville and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and produced by Martin Shore and Eric Krasno. The song is nominated under the Best American Roots Performance.

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS is the second in the franchise of the award-winning TAKE ME TO THE RIVER films. The new movie celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. A true collaboration and melting pot of influences from around the world, that came together and formed one of the world's most unique cultural jewels. Our adventure shows the resiliency of surviving disaster to a formidable rebirth while pairing legacy musicians with stars of today, and how this unique cultural jewel came to exist. Featuring New Orleans artists such The Neville Brothers, Dr. John, Irma Thomas, Ledisi, G-Eazy, Snoop Dogg, WIlliam Bell, Galactic, Mannie Fresh, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, George Porter Jr., Christian Scott, Donald Harrison, Big Freeda, Ani DiFranco, PJ Morton of Maroon 5, Rebirth Brass Band, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Soul Rebels, Voice of the Wetlands, The Givers, Dumpstaphunk, Cheeky Blakk, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Sam, Terence Higgins, Walter Wolfman Washington, Dee-1, Davell Crawford and many others, and is narrated by New Orleans local and actor, John Goodman. The film was directed by Martin Shore, produced by Martin Shore, Cody Dickinson, Dan Sameha, Eric Heigle, Eric Krasno, Ian Neville, and Ted Chung and co-produced by John Goodman and Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell.

"After a successful theatrical run and GRAMMY chapter screenings across the country I'm so excited that now all the Take Me to the River fans will be able to experience Take Me to the River New Orleans whenever convenient," said director Martin Shore. "The film is a love letter to New Orleans history, legacy, culture, music, and people, and hopefully after viewing the film, fans will book a trip to New Orleans and experience it live!"

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS originally opened in theaters nationwide beginning on April 22, 2022, and simultaneously, the TAKE ME TO THE RIVER ALL-STARS LIVE performances featuring musicians from the film including Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Jon Cleary, Robert Mercurio, Terence Higgins & more traveled to select cities around the nation holding live concerts that coincided with the films opening in select markets.

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER LIVE featuring Dumpstaphunk, Geore Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary will continue to hit the road starting February 24th in Portland, and continuing on to other locations. For more information on dates and locations, check out www.takemetotheriver.org/tour .

