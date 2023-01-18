Kadenwood Sets Sights on Plant-Based Category Growth with Acquisition of Global Probiotic and Microbiome Brand Probulin

Plant-Based Wellness Category Leader Establishes Formidable Staying Power with Stronghold of Product Offerings in Performance and Wellness

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood (the "Company"), a leading category disruptor whose mission is to revolutionize plant-based wellness through transparency and trust, announced today the acquisition of Probulin , a globally renowned probiotic and microbiome health brand. The partnership expands Kadenwood's premium portfolio of plant-based wellness products providing new retail and e-commerce distribution channels to bring high-quality OTC products to global consumers.

Kadenwood's dynamic growth has been prominent due to its proprietary product development, setting the industry standard of quality with its formulas and distribution models. As consumers put a renewed focus on daily health management, expanding into the probiotics space is a natural progression for the company, which has hit several milestones within the wellness category to date, including being the leading supplier of trusted CBD products.

Probulin, a Hempfusion Wellness, Inc subsidiary, prides itself on proprietary IP and "cold and protected" delivery to assure maximum efficacy by delivering live cultures. Probulin has similarly shown tremendous growth, becoming one of the leading probiotic providers since its launch in 2013, and is a top-selling product at Sprouts.

"At Kadenwood, we strive to produce and develop the best products, understanding our consumer's demand for safe and trusted brands that enhance their daily health routines," said Erick Dickens, Co-Founder, and CEO of Kadenwood. "We have made strategic decisions to invest in like-minded, plant-based wellness brands that share our vision as we look to increase our distribution and global scale. The team behind Probulin has developed an exceptional following. We welcome the team's depth of experience as we further Kadenwood's mission to accelerate mainstream adoption of high efficacy, plant-based wellness products, including the quickly expanding microbiome health category."

"The microbiome health category has quickly become one of the fastest growing adoptions by consumers who understand the importance of digestive balance and health," said Kadenwood Executive Vice President Cris Weekes. "Probiotics complement the plant-based wellness strategy Kadenwood has deployed and will provide more opportunities for science-based products for a broad consumer base."

Kadenwood's leadership has cultivated retail partnerships with leading companies such as CVS, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Walgreens, Publix, and more. Kadenwood products are currently available at over 22,000 retail stores. Probulin will remain available globally with key retail partners, including Sprouts and others in the Natural Channel, Drug Channel, and E-commerce market.

About Kadenwood

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood, Inc. is a privately held consumer products company relentlessly focused on creating a trusted and safe mainstream plant-based wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD manufacturing to ensure quality CBD oil from seed to shelf that contains 0.0% THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care. Kadenwood expanded its global presence in Summer 2021 by acquiring Healist Advanced Naturals, an innovative CBD wellness brand focused on high-quality botanical ingredients, along with Social CBD, a brand committed to delivering calming formulas with the added benefit of CBD. Since then, Kadenwood has become the first plant-based wellness company to have a portfolio of multiple brands across approximately 22,000 retail stores. To learn more about Kadenwood, please visit https://www.kadenwoodbrands.com .

