Oregon REALTORS® to kick off 2023 with new free member benefits from Lone Wolf Technologies

New partnership will give members access to Transactions (zipForm Edition), its mobile app, and automated MLS data flow solution

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), Oregon REALTORS® is starting the new year with a new member benefit. Beginning in February 2023, Oregon REALTORS® will start providing Transactions (zipForm Edition) ("Transactions") and its connected digital tools, including zipForm® Mobile and MLS-Connect®, to over 19,000 members as a free benefit to go along with the launch of Oregon REALTORS® forms. This partnership showcases the dedication of Oregon REALTORS® to providing the solutions members need to face any market condition and come out on top in 2023, starting with streamlined transaction processes.

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software (PRNewsfoto/Lone Wolf Technologies) (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more thrilled to provide our members with one of real estate's top transaction management tools to accompany the new Oregon REALTORS® forms," stated Jenny Pakula, CEO at Oregon REALTORS®. "It's a top priority to arm our members with technology that helps them not only close out transactions faster, but that also gives them time back to do what they do best—close deals and focus on client relationships. We're confident that Transactions, along with its mobile and data entry solutions, is a great choice for every piece of functionality our members need as we move into the new year."

As an industry-leading transaction management and productivity suite, Transactions keeps real estate professionals on task with both essential and extra features, including:

Comprehensive, up-to-date forms coverage across all regions

State-of-the-art checklists and audit trails

Digital contract execution

Expansive cloud document storage

MLS listing imports

Oregon REALTORS® members will also have access to the corresponding mobile version of Transactions, zipForm Mobile, to help them keep organized while amazing their buyers and sellers.

As an extra benefit of the package, MLS-Connect directly connects with Transactions to help agents fill out forms more easily. With this tool, agents simply enter a listing ID and watch MLS information pull directly into their transactions—so they can accurately fill out forms and avoid manual data entry. Agents can kick off a transaction, track progress, and access forms—whether they are in the office or on the go.

"We're pleased to give Oregon REALTORS® a faster and simpler way to process their real estate transactions and ensure every single document is complete and compliant," said Lisa Mihelcich, GM, Associations at Lone Wolf. "This partnership will redefine how real estate professionals across all aspects of the business create, manage, and close deals, and represents a great step forward in our mission to provide the industry with simpler real estate transactions for everyone involved."

Media contact:

Erin Penney | Industry Relations

E: epenney@lwolf.com

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits-from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About Oregon REALTORS®

Oregon REALTORS® is one of the largest and most influential trade associations in the state of Oregon, representing over 19,000 members involved in all aspects of the real estate profession. Members include both residential and commercial brokers, managing principal brokers, property managers, and industry affiliates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies