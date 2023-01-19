Eurofins CellTx Opening Today at the University of Arizona Tech Park

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins CellTx, an industry leader in regulated testing services for living donor eligibility testing, announced today the official opening of its new laboratory in Tucson, AZ. The 15,000 square foot laboratory, located at the University of Arizona Tech Park, will increase testing capacity to support growth of testing services for cell and gene therapies, cord blood and bone marrow transplant testing.

With the focus exclusively on living donor HCT/P samples, the launch of CellTx will include a fully automated FDA infectious disease testing menu, along with applicable confirmatory testing. This will be supported by all required licenses and registrations to ensure all regulatory compliances for donation and transplantation are met. CellTx's QA/RA Department will be available to help these organizations with audit needs and regulatory compliance. The laboratory will be operational 7 days/week, including holidays. Additional product testing needs are available through Eurofins Donor & Product Testing and the network of Eurofins laboratories.

"We are excited to launch our laboratory that is solely focused on being the leader in FDA testing of human cell and tissue source material from living donors," said Ronnie Aga President, General Manager of Eurofins CellTx. "Our state of the art, fully automated laboratory is positioned to provide testing support in an exponentially growing market of cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and IVF applications."

This operational expansion demonstrates Eurofins CellTx's commitment to providing regulated support to the expanding cell and gene therapy markets with a comprehensive menu of regulated testing for donor source materials.

