Immunovia announces updated financial calendar for financial year 2023

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2023 and 2024.

February 23, 2023 Year-end report 2022 April 25, 2023 Q1 2023 August 23, 2023 Q2 2023 November 9, 2023 Q3 2023 February 21, 2024 Year-end report 2023

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

CFO

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 70 911 56 08

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

