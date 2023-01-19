Wes Creese, CPA of RiverStone Wealth Management has merged with Carnegie Investment Counsel

CLEVELAND, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that on December 7, 2022, Wes Creese, CPA of Wexford, PA, signed an agreement to combine his practice with Carnegie Investment Counsel and is now a Principal of the firm. This agreement expands Carnegie's Pittsburgh presence, adding to its current office in Canonsburg, PA. Wes will maintain his office in Wexford, PA but operate under Carnegie.

Carnegie Investment Counsel (PRNewsfoto/Carnegie Investment Counsel) (PRNewswire)

Before joining Carnegie in November of 2022, Wes was the founder and President of RiverStone Wealth Management. Wes shares our philosophy for serving clients by the fiduciary standard, along with personalized service and a customized investment portfolio approach. Wes started RiverStone in 2017 and built a successful company amounting to approximately $300 million assets under management. He thrives on bringing peace of mind to his clients through advanced financial, tax and estate planning services. His primary focus is helping high-net-worth individuals and small businesses. Wes brings over 25 years of experience as a financial advisor and 40 years as a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Wes; he is a natural fit. Our clients and team will benefit from his knowledge and expertise," says Kim Gannis, Principal of Carnegie.

The combination brings Carnegie Investment Counsel approximately $3.5 Billion in Assets Under Management as of 12/31/2022. Firm headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, with offices in Cincinnati, Fort Myers, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh South (Canonsburg), Pittsburgh North (Wexford) and Toledo.

Learn more about how Carnegie Investment Counsel creates custom investment portfolios for individuals, families, nonprofit organizations and business owners. Visit www.carnegieinvest.com, call 1-800-321-2322, or email info@carnegieinvest.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carnegie Investment Counsel