Free Movie Night to Feature Inspiring Story, Spread Information about School Options in Oregon

Event to feature virtual Q&A with school choice hero Virginia Walden Ford

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Come for a free movie and leave with information about local school options at a community event at the Walters Cultural Art Center celebrating National School Choice Week on Saturday, Jan. 28.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

All Portland-area families are invited to the 1 p.m. event, which will feature a movie screening of "Miss Virginia," a movie drama inspired by the true story of education advocate Virginia Walden Ford. The movie stars award-winning actress Uzo Aduba as an inner-city mother who fights for better school options for her son.

After the screening, attendees will be virtually joined by Virginia Walden Ford herself for a Q&A session and discussion of school options in Oregon.

Making the movie night a true celebration, free snacks and refreshments will be provided, as well as coloring pages for children. Raffle prizes, including a helicopter ride around Portland, will be given away during the event.

More than 200 community members are expected to attend the movie night. The event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"This family-friendly movie event is the perfect opportunity to start a conversation about why Oregon students and families need school choice and open enrollment," said Donna Kreitzberg of Education Freedom for Oregon.

Join Portland families for the movie screening and fun at the Walters Cultural Arts Center, located at 527 E. Main St. Seats can be reserved at bit.ly/3ifdx9i .

The Miss Virginia Screening Celebration is planned by the Common Sense for Oregon Foundation in partnership with the Education Freedom for Oregon, which seeks to ensure Oregon families have the right to choose and customize their children's education.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week