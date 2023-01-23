InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring System (LJD-241)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician and cardiologist and I wanted to create a home system for accurate blood pressure monitoring," said an inventor, from Roslyn, N.Y., "so I invented the BOBOYE HOME BLOOD PRESSURE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM. My design would also provide important guidelines, automatic blood pressure data logging and the ability to share data with health care providers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a smart blood pressure monitoring system for home use. In doing so, it offers accurate and reliable blood pressure measurements. It also enables the user to assess one's health when properly used and it ensures that data is automatically collected and logged for added convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with hypertension. It compels users to measure blood pressure at home correctly.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

