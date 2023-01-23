Metro Vein Centers Opening Six Connecticut Vein Clinics

State-of-the-art vein treatments now available for patients across Connecticut

AVON, Conn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In exciting news for Connecticut residents suffering from unsightly spider veins, painful heavy legs, or other vein discomfort, Metro Vein Centers announces that its team of board-certified vein doctors and specialists has expanded once again, adding Connecticut locations to a growing roster of nationally-accredited vein clinics. Its first vein clinic opened in Avon, CT, on January 9, with more state-of-the-art clinics opening soon in Glastonbury, Stamford, Fairfield, Hamden and Waterbury.

Dr. John James, M.D., DABVLM, is a board-certified physician and vein specialist at Metro Vein Centers who has over 20 years' experience providing patients with compassionate care. He will be leading both the Avon and upcoming Glastonbury vein clinics with his highly trained team of vein specialists.

Metro Vein Centers offers a wide variety of FDA-approved minimally-invasive vein treatments , including laser vein removal for spider veins, radiofrequency ablations for varicose veins and injectable medicines such as Varithena and sclerotherapy.

Dr. James and his team of specialists at Metro Vein Centers' new Connecticut vein clinics are here to help you return to having healthy, happy legs. As he says: "Vein disease is highly treatable. We're fortunate to have treatment options for every lifestyle and symptom of varicose veins. There's a wealth of solutions for venous insufficiency, and none of them put restrictions on your day-to-day."

Dr. James and the Metro Vein Centers team cater care plans to your exact symptoms and lifestyle, ensuring your experience is customized to your unique concerns. Metro Vein Centers clinics accept over 200 insurance plans and work directly with providers to make sure treatments are covered.

Learn more about Metro Vein Centers' new Avon, CT, vein clinic by visiting https://www.metroveincenters.com/locations/connecticut-avon .

Or call 860-362-3831 today to book your appointment with Dr. John James in Avon, Connecticut!

About Metro Vein Centers

Metro Vein Centers serves New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Connecticut with personalized, state-of-the-art vein treatment. Our team of board-certified vein doctors are on a mission to provide the best vein treatment experience at each of our nationally-accredited vein clinics which have provided relief to over 100,000 patients suffering from varicose veins, spider veins, and other vein conditions. With 98% patient satisfaction and 3,000+ 5-star reviews, your legs are in great hands.

Website: https://www.metroveincenters.com/

