AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2022.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.49 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28


0.73 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.69 %

4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.66 %

5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.65 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.55 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.52 %

8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27


0.51 %

9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.454%, 04/15/35


0.50 %

10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28


0.49 %

Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


6.87 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.25 %

Energy


4.60 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


3.97 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.42 %

Basic


3.40 %

Services


3.32 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.30 %

Capital Goods


3.27 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.85 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.63 %

Technology


2.57 %

Transportation - Services


1.21 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.80 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.67 %

Other Industrial


0.21 %

SUBTOTAL


49.34 %

Credit Default Swaps


17.41 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


1.89 %

REITs


1.07 %

Brokerage


0.95 %

Banking


0.84 %

Other Finance


0.61 %

Insurance


0.58 %

SUBTOTAL


5.94 %

Utility



Electric


0.43 %

Natural Gas


0.17 %

Other Utility


0.15 %

SUBTOTAL


0.75 %

SUBTOTAL


73.44 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


4.65 %

Insurance


1.42 %

Finance


0.76 %

REITs


0.29 %

Brokerage


0.13 %

SUBTOTAL


7.25 %

Industrial



Energy


1.25 %

Basic


0.98 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.89 %

Communications - Media


0.65 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.62 %

Technology


0.46 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.33 %

Capital Goods


0.28 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.22 %

Other Industrial


0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.12 %

Services


0.05 %

Transportation - Railroads


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


6.51 %

Utility



Electric


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


13.96 %

Interest Rate Futures


11.80 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.27 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.97 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.81 %

Energy


0.74 %

Capital Goods


0.35 %

Technology


0.21 %

Communications - Media


0.11 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.09 %

Services


0.05 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.62 %

Utility



Electric


0.34 %

SUBTOTAL


0.34 %

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.10 %

Insurance


0.04 %

Finance


0.02 %

Other Finance


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.17 %

SUBTOTAL


5.13 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


3.81 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.41 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.34 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.34 %

SUBTOTAL


4.90 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.91 %

Technology


0.79 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.73 %

Capital Goods


0.55 %

Energy


0.47 %

Other Industrial


0.32 %

Communications - Media


0.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.12 %

Services


0.12 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


4.52 %

Utility



Electric


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


0.19 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


4.74 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.72 %

SUBTOTAL


4.72 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


3.65 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.79 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


4.47 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


3.91 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.28 %

SUBTOTAL


4.19 %

Global Governments


2.88 %

Total Return Swaps


1.09 %

Common Stocks


0.95 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.81 %

SUBTOTAL


0.81 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.46 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.21 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.12 %

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


0.18 %

Interest Rate Swaps


-0.01 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


-0.15 %

SUBTOTAL


-0.15 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-1.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.62 %

U.S. Treasury Bills


0.22 %

Cash


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


1.03 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-11.83 %

Swap Offsets


-22.15 %

SUBTOTAL


-33.98 %

TOTAL


100.00 %

Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


68.73 %

United Kingdom


4.42 %

France


2.37 %

Luxembourg


2.05 %

Germany


1.80 %

Canada


1.63 %

Italy


1.41 %

Brazil


1.39 %

Mexico


1.16 %

Spain


1.13 %

Netherlands


0.78 %

India


0.69 %

Switzerland


0.68 %

Dominican Republic


0.66 %

Colombia


0.59 %

Australia


0.58 %

Hong Kong


0.56 %

Bahrain


0.55 %

China


0.52 %

Israel


0.51 %

Macau


0.50 %

Sweden


0.50 %

Cote D'Ivoire


0.46 %

Finland


0.46 %

Oman


0.40 %

Ireland


0.39 %

Peru


0.36 %

Angola


0.34 %

Nigeria


0.32 %

Senegal


0.28 %

Norway


0.26 %

Gabon


0.24 %

Indonesia


0.21 %

Egypt


0.19 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.18 %

Denmark


0.16 %

Ecuador


0.16 %

Argentina


0.15 %

Ukraine


0.15 %

Zambia


0.15 %

Kazakhstan


0.14 %

El Salvador


0.13 %

Japan


0.13 %

South Africa


0.13 %

Turkey


0.13 %

Guatemala


0.10 %

Panama


0.09 %

Ghana


0.07 %

Jamaica


0.06 %

Venezuela


0.06 %

Chile


0.05 %

Belgium


0.04 %

Bermuda


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Morocco


0.04 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Czech Republic


0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


0.62 %

Total Investments


100.00 %

Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.31 %

Norwegian Krone


0.02 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Mexican Peso


0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar


0.01 %

Polish Zloty


0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar


0.01 %

Canadian Dollar


-0.01 %

Swiss Franc


-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01 %

Indian Rupee


-0.01 %

South Korean Won


-0.01 %

Pound Sterling


-0.02 %

Colombian Peso


-0.11 %

Euro


-0.20 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %

Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


5.52 %

AA


0.60 %

A


2.23 %

BBB


14.56 %

BB


38.37 %

B


28.65 %

CCC


6.78 %

CC


0.14 %

C


0.08 %

D


0.02 %

Not Rated


3.52 %

Short Term Investments


0.84 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-1.02 %

N/A


-0.29 %

Total


100.00 %

Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


2.24 %

1 To 5 Years


45.25 %

5 To 10 Years


43.99 %

10 To 20 Years


3.23 %

20 To 30 Years


1.61 %

More than 30 Years


2.73 %

Other


0.95 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %

Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.39 %

Average Bond Price:


87.37

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:*


23.88 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


23.88 %

Average Maturity:


    6.25 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.17 Years

Total Net Assets:


$894.60 Million

Net Asset Value:


$10.37

Total Number of Holdings:


1,566

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

