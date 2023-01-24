Essex County Schools of Technology Partner with the One10Ten Foundation to Accelerate Inclusion, Advocacy, and Access to the World of Motorsports and Beyond

NEWARK, N.J and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 27, 2023, The One10Ten Foundation is hosting an event at the Essex County Schools of Technology (ECST) Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology which will give students the opportunity to connect with Rennsport-One (RS1), a world-class, championship winning racing team participating in the Michelin Pilot Series BMW Endurance Race at Daytona International Speedway. The students will interact with top drivers, pit crews, technical personnel, and team owners. The exposure will not only open their eyes to the exciting opportunities in driving, but the broad world of professionals who support the motorsports industry.

This is the beginning of a program designed to familiarize students from underrepresented communities with the vast array of career opportunities available through the world of motorsports. The program will include curriculum, field experiences and mentoring.

The ECST liaison for this strategic partnership is Mr. John Dolan, Director of Adult, Career and Technical Education. Mr. Dolan has over 30 years of educational experience in the design and implementation of educational programs and partnerships within elementary, middle school, secondary and post-secondary institutions. "We are extremely excited to be partnering with the One10Ten Foundation and the high caliber corporate partners involved to enable young adults to flourish," said Dolan.

For more information about The One10Ten Foundation, please visit http://www.one10ten.org.

About One10Ten

The One10Ten foundation is a philanthropic non-profit organization founded by Executive Director Trevor Neil. Its mission is to accelerate inclusion, advocacy, and access to the diverse opportunities within the world of motorsports and beyond.

One10Ten seeks to coordinate philanthropy, educational institutions and the motorsports industry in a way that has never been done before to create life changing experiences. Students who would otherwise be unaware of these avenues will be connected to networks, skill sets, and opportunities that will put them firmly on the road to success.

About Essex County Schools of Technology

The Essex County Schools of Technology (ECST) District offers a full-service program that has been recognized by notable publications such as US News & World Report, Business Week Magazine and School Matters Magazine for its outstanding academic performance. The district provides a college-preparatory academic program culminating in Advanced Placement coursework as well as a competitive Career and Technical Educational program.

About Rennsport One

Since their IMSA debut, Rennsport One (RS1) has been one of the winningest teams in their respective divisions. RS1 actively supports the One10Ten Foundation and their mission VIA their 2023 championship winning GT4 Program.

