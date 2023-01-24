Fathom Events to present special encore screenings of Metropolitan Opera's popular production of La Traviata, starring Nadine Sierra in career-defining performance

Fathom Events to present special encore screenings of Metropolitan Opera's popular production of La Traviata, starring Nadine Sierra in career-defining performance

Back in cinemas nationwide February 15 only

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By popular demand, Fathom Events and the Metropolitan Opera will screen special encores of Verdi's La Traviata, recorded live from the Met earlier this season, in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, February 15, at 1:00PM and 6:30PM local time.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

The performance from November 2022 starred soprano Nadine Sierra in a tour-de-force performance as Violetta, one of opera's most iconic roles. Joining Sierra was tenor Stephen Costello as her lover Alfredo and baritone Luca Salsi as Alfredo's disapproving father, Germont. The production was directed by Tony Award–winner Michael Mayer, with Daniele Callegari on the podium. Soprano Renée Fleming hosted the transmission.

Tickets are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health-and safety measures.

Photo Gallery

Password: MetOpera2020

PRESS QUOTES

"Nadine Sierra is a force of nature as Violetta…" —Observer

"Soprano Nadine Sierra is making history in the opera world"—Associated Press

"[Ms. Sierra's] performance is accomplished, accurate, and absolutely in character, also exemplifying her considered phrasing and easy access to her top register." —BBC Music Magazine

"[Mr. Mayer's] opera is a series of flashbacks, as the consumptive courtesan Violetta relives her love affair with Alfredo in her dying moments … Striking visual elements …" —The Wall Street Journal

"Spontaneity, freshness, and originality … This goes to the top of my Traviata pantheon." —The Philadelphia Inquirer

THE STARS OF LA TRAVIATA

Daniele Callegari, conductor; Hometown: Milan, Italy

Nadine Sierra, Violetta; Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Stephen Costello, Alfredo; Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Luca Salsi, Germont; Hometown: Parma, Italy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events